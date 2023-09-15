Harvest Mill Church

Harvest Mill Church, new in the area, has begun meeting in the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria.

 Photo submitted

BROOKVILLE — Newly established Harvest Mill Church in Brookville is seeking to serve God, their fellow man and the Brookville community at large.

Pastor Dan Reed said they started meeting on Sunday mornings in 2021 at The Mill, a local business in town. He said he and his wife were originally from this area, and then they moved out to Ohio, where he was a youth pastor. He said their denomination wanted to start planting churches, and they wanted to get back close to home.

