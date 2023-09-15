BROOKVILLE — Newly established Harvest Mill Church in Brookville is seeking to serve God, their fellow man and the Brookville community at large.
Pastor Dan Reed said they started meeting on Sunday mornings in 2021 at The Mill, a local business in town. He said he and his wife were originally from this area, and then they moved out to Ohio, where he was a youth pastor. He said their denomination wanted to start planting churches, and they wanted to get back close to home.
He said they moved here two years ago and started meeting people who were interested in starting a church.
He said they met in their original location for about nine months before they saw the church really start to outgrow their space. He said they decided to talk to the Brookville Area School Board about using the high school cafeteria to meet on Sundays. He said the board graciously agreed, and they started meeting at the high school last September. He said he got the idea to approach the school as he was a substitute teacher there already, and he felt that it is helpful for churches to form meaningful connections with schools.