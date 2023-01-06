PUNXSUTAWNEY — Nate Hankinson will once again run a grand total of 14 miles on Saturday, Jan. 28, for seven different charitable organization.
The first course of the run will clock in at 10 miles and start at Hankinson’s house in Elk Run at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 28, and Hankinson will traverse the following: Scotland Avenue Extension to Graffius Avenue Extension, to Hampton Avenue, to Clark Street, to North Findley Street, around the Punxsutawney Area High School, to McHugh Avenue, to North Main Street, to SR 436 up to Calvery Cemetery, then back down to North Main Street, ending up at Barclay Square.
The next phase of his run will be the Groundhog Jog, which will clock in at four miles and start at Barclay Square. The course will consist of the following: from Barclay Square to East Mahoning Street, to Woodland Avenue, to Gobbler’s Knob, to Altman Avenue, to Indiana Street, to South Gilpin Street, to Liberty Street, to Penn Street, then back to Barclay Square.
Hankinson is running to raise funds and awareness for the following organizations: the American Heart Association, the National M.S. Society, the COPD Foundation, Lisa’s Ladybugs, the American Diabetes Association, and Will’s Walkers for the Run or Walk for Someone Special.
Hankinson said that anyone wishing to donate can do so by cash or a check. He said people can specify the cause of their choice by listing it in the memo. He said donations can be sent to Nate’s Run for the Causes, 228 Elk Run Ave., Punxsutawney. He said he can pick up local donations and he has an account at S&T Bank on Hampton Avenue if anyone wishes to drop their donations off at that location.