BROOKVILLE — On Saturday, two days before Hallow’s Eve, when the wind moans through the leaves, all the boys and ghouls of Haunted Brookville town, summoned the soul for getting down. Moving to the town square as if in a trance, they performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance.
That was only one of the many festivities held on Saturday, as Haunted Brookville returned for the first time in several years. The flash mob occurred at 2 p.m. at the town square, coordinated by Clarion Center for the Arts’ Bindi Weiland.
President of the Brookville Chamber Board Adriana Rubino and Brookville Chamber executive director Jamie Popson said the event had taken place three years ago and they decided to resurrect the idea for this year.
“Essentially, Haunted Brookville is a community celebration of the Halloween spirit. We approached all of the businesses along Main Street, at least those that weren’t closed on Saturdays or have limited hours. We asked if they wanted to participate by passing out a treat or offering a discount. Some did small activities for the kids. We have the Friends of Rachel, a student-run anti-bullying organization in the high school, set up with a bake sale. We have a dance instructor from the Clarion Center for the Arts, Bindi Weiland, who came in to do the flash mob of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The flash mob was held in the town square and we had Nathan Sharp of Mega Rock to emcee the event and run the music,” Popson said.