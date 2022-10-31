Haunted Brookville 2022

Watershed Books was giving out spooky books during Haunted Brookville to chill reader’s nights with fright: (from left) Martina Masters, Jonah Masters, Julian Masters, Justin Smith (Bojack Horseman) and Jeanne Curtis.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — On Saturday, two days before Hallow’s Eve, when the wind moans through the leaves, all the boys and ghouls of Haunted Brookville town, summoned the soul for getting down. Moving to the town square as if in a trance, they performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. 

That was only one of the many festivities held on Saturday, as Haunted Brookville returned for the first time in several years. The flash mob occurred at 2 p.m. at the town square, coordinated by Clarion Center for the Arts’ Bindi Weiland.

