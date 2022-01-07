Half-ton butter sculpture unveiled at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG — The weather outside is frightful but there’s hope for spring and summer as the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to begin today at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s theme is “Harvesting More.”
Representative Brian Smith, Pennsylvania’s 66th District: Jefferson and Indiana counties, said after an all-virtual show in 2021, the event returns to its traditional in-person format but will also continue some of the virtual experiences that allowed Pennsylvanians to participate in the Farm Show in new ways.