PUNXSUTAWNEY — Hailey Smith, the daughter of Heather and Clifford Smith of Punxsutawney, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month for January 2022.
Smith is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School.
Smith was a member of the girls’ soccer team in ninth grade. In 10th grade, she went on to play tennis at PAHS, and continued until senior year. She also attended the Irish Soccer Academy Camp in ninth and 10th grades, and she is a letter-winner for both tennis and soccer.