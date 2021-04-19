BROOKVILLE — The Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania are hosting a Second Amendment rally in Brookville on Saturday, May 15.
The rally will begin at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse.
“The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantee the right of Americans and Pennsylvanians to own firearms,” said Gary Smith, chairman of the CRWPA, in a news release Monday. “This fundamental right is being attacked at the federal level. We hope this rally will send a loud and clear message to our elected representatives that we support our Second Amendment rights.”
Smith said several elected leaders have been invited to speak at the rally including U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, state Sen. Cris Dush, state Rep. Brian Smith, Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers and Mike McQuown, a Second Amendment advocate who is also known as “the Gun Guy.”
Smith said additional speakers might be added.