WASHINGTON TWP. — No injuries were reported after a gun was fired during a domestic altercation outside Brockway, DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release Sunday.
Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia at the scene of the incident.
Police were dispatched to the scene on Beechtree Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday, April 28, after receiving a call about a disturbance.
According to police, two men got into a verbal argument about a guest leaving. The argument reportedly turned physical when one of them attempted to call 911. Police said the suspect then fired several rounds from a revolver, and the guest fled the residence and called 911.