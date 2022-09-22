PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kaylee Guidice, the daughter of Melanie and Michael Guidice of Punxsutawney, is the September 2022 Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month.
Guidice is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
Guidice has been a member of the softball and volleyball teams since ninth grade. She has lettered in each sport. In her sophomore year, she was a member of the softball team that won the District IX title. She also participates in a travel softball league.