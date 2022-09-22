Kaylee Guidice

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kaylee Guidice, the daughter of Melanie and Michael Guidice of Punxsutawney, is the September 2022 Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month.

Guidice is a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

