Gubernatorial candidate Guy Ciarrocchi visits Punxsy

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gubernatorial candidate Guy Ciarrocchi visited Punxsutawney on Thursday for a meet and greet with the Punxsutawney Republican Club.
Ciarrocchi spent the last eight years as the head of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry. He was the chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley, U.S. Sen. Jim Gerlach and state Rep. Melissa Hart; was the public affairs director for the Philadelphia Archdiocese; and is a lawyer by trade. He said the reason he is running for office because of the economic hurt caused by the pandemic.
“Chester County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, lowest unemployment rate in the state. We had the strongest economy in the state, lowest unemployment rate and highest average income, most college graduates, most advanced degrees. At the start of the pandemic, our unemployment rate was 11.9 percent, the highest it has ever been, the greatest shock to our economy ever. I was the first CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business to have presided over meetings where people cried, because they felt helpless. They felt Harrisburg wasn’t listening. I knew if the unemployment rate in Chester County was 11 percent, I knew the unemployment rate in inner city Philadelphia and rural Pennsylvania was 25 or 30 percent. I had no idea our constitution said one person could be in charge of every part of our lives, for maybe eight years. Literally telling us whether grandkids could hug their grandparents, telling us we could not go to the gym, we shouldn’t congregate outside. In addition to whole segments of our economy at a stand still we now have inflation, energy prices skyrocketing, workforce shortages, and supply chain problems. Those problems are far worse in Pennsylvania. Our unemployment rate is still worse than Florida, Texas, and Utah. We shut down too much for too long, and we were too slow to reopen. And when we were open, we paid people to stay home. Every person running on the Republican side is going to give you the same speech. The reason I’m running is the next part: If our state gets its act together, we could have a top 10 economy in the nation, not a bottom 10 economy. Ten years from now, our unemployment rate can be better than the national average, not worse. Ten years from now, this is where things will be happening. The national news won’t be talking about how bad things are in Pennsylvania, but how good it can be. That’s why I am running. I know how bad it has been. The question is, how good can it be,” Ciarrocchi said.