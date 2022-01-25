PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gubernatorial candidate David White spoke to the Punxsutawney Republican Club on Monday. White said he is a blue-collar worker running for the governor’s seat.
“I’m a steam fitter. I’ve been that my whole life. I graduated high school and graduated from a vocational-technical school. 20 years ago, my wife and I started a business at our kitchen table and it grew to an $80 million a year business. I plan on bringing a pro-business, pro-worker agenda to Pennsylvania to uncork the potential of our commonwealth,” White said.
He said Pennsylvania has some of the highest gas taxes and some of the worst roads, verified through independent studies. He said he wants to change things in Harrisburg in order to bring out the state’s economic potential using Pennsylvania’s untapped energy resources.