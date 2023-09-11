PUNXSUTAWNEY — Matthew Grusky, the son of Jason and Holly Grusky of Punxsutawney, is the Rotary Club’s August 2023 Boy of the Month.
Grusky is a high honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County (1 Month)
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 2 Months
|$28.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 3 Months
|$42.75
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery Jefferson County 6 Months
|$85.50
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson Coutny 12 Months
|$157.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Occasional light rain. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 11:32 pm
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Matthew Grusky, the son of Jason and Holly Grusky of Punxsutawney, is the Rotary Club’s August 2023 Boy of the Month.
Grusky is a high honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, he is a member of the Future First Responders Club, Bible Club, Foreign Language Club, Varsity Club and Barbell Club. His is a member of the National Honor Society (treasurer in grade 12), and has participated in football (9-12, team captain 12, District 9 All-Star 11), indoor track and field (9, 11-12) and outdoor track and field (9-12, Team Field-Event MVP 10-11).
His honors include being selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference (RYLA) at Westminster College in the summer of 2023, and being Student of the Month for May 2021.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.