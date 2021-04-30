Add a bit of fiber to your garden and diet. Consider growing edamame (edible soybeans) in this year's garden.
Soybeans help promote overall health reducing the risk of high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Plus, the high fiber in soy helps fight colon and some other cancers.
Edamame is an ancient Asian vegetable and is often eaten right from the pod like peanuts. Edible soybeans are also used for making tofu, tempeh, soy nut snacks and more. In addition to their high fiber content, soybean's high protein content has made them a popular meat substitute.
Soybeans can be grown in a variety of soils and climate. They tolerate adverse conditions but perform best in warm temperatures, full sun, and moist well-drained soils.