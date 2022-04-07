West End courts

There were some comments from the public at Thursday’s school board meeting regarding the use of the tennis court at the former West End School for pickleball.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pickleball enthusiasts asked the Punxsutawney Area School Board about using the tennis courts behind the former West End school, which is now the school district’s administration building.

Carol Roberts spoke to the board at Thursday’s meeting about possibly using the courts located on McHugh Avenue.

“I’m here to represent the Punxsutawney Pickleball Club,” she said. “For those of you who don’t know what pickleball is, it resembles tennis, a sport that is played on a smaller court than tennis.”

She said they use paddles with a short handle to hit plastic balls with holes in them across the net.

“We play on a smaller court with teams of two people, so it’s easier to cover than a tennis court,” Roberts said, adding that the sport is growing rapidly across the United States and the local area.

