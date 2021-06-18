GASKILL TWP. — Now that all of the heavy lifting is completed, the 54th annual Groundhog Festival will officially open at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Yoder’s Antique Mall on Route 36 in Gaskill Township.
Roger Steele, Ground- hog Festival Committee chairman, said the many preparations for the festival’s new location have been completed.
He said this was the hardest year, as everything had to be put up for the first time, starting from scratch.
“We have several vendors coming in and one has arrived early so they can get set up on a level spot,” Steele said. “The nice thing is the vendors will be located to the left of the stage and the vendors will be able to watch the shows like the patrons as they’ll be able to see the stage."