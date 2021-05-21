Festival

The Groundhog Festival will be held next month at the Yoder’s Antique Mall property on Route 36 in the Village of Hudson, Gaskill Township. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

GASKILL TWP. — Preparations continue for the 54th annual Groundhog Festival, which will return in June. 

Roger Steele, Groundhog Festival Committee chairman, said the festival has a new home at Yoder’s Antique Mall, located on Route 36 in Gaskill Township. 

“It’s the largest antique mall in western Pennsylvania, and they’ve accommodated all of our needs,” Steele said, adding that he’s modified the property to accommodate the giant canopy and a stage coming from a local source.

Steele said the festival will run June 20 through June 26.

Tags

Recommended for you