GASKILL TWP. — Preparations continue for the 54th annual Groundhog Festival, which will return in June.
Roger Steele, Groundhog Festival Committee chairman, said the festival has a new home at Yoder’s Antique Mall, located on Route 36 in Gaskill Township.
“It’s the largest antique mall in western Pennsylvania, and they’ve accommodated all of our needs,” Steele said, adding that he’s modified the property to accommodate the giant canopy and a stage coming from a local source.
Steele said the festival will run June 20 through June 26.