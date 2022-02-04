PUNXSUTAWNEY — In another longstanding Groundhog Day tradition, couples traveled to the East Mahoning Civic Center in the council chambers to get married in the Weather Capital of the World following Phil’s prediction on Wednesday.
Over the years, many couples have met the mayor of Punxsutawney in the council chambers to either renew their vows or get married.
This year was no different, as BreAnna and Maxwell Sharpe made the trip from Idaho for a ceremony they had been planning for quite some time.