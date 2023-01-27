Groundhog Day in the Park

Groundhog Day in the Park will return to Barclay Square for this year’s festivities, after its 2022 debut (pictured here).

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It won’t be as warm as the summer Festival in the Park, but it promises to be just as much fun, when the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presents Groundhog Day in the Park for the second year.

Katie Laska, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said one of the popular events last year was having bands play on a stage in Barclay Square in the winter.

