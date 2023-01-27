PUNXSUTAWNEY — It won’t be as warm as the summer Festival in the Park, but it promises to be just as much fun, when the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presents Groundhog Day in the Park for the second year.
Katie Laska, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said one of the popular events last year was having bands play on a stage in Barclay Square in the winter.
“They bring heaters, and if they don’t have them we’ll help them find them,” she said.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, they have Killin Time, Whistle Pigs and the Derek Woods Band.
Thursday, Feb. 2, they have the Whistle Pigs and Frank Viera Band playing in the park.
Also part of the celebration is snow, wood and ice carvings by Eric Jones.
Laska said some new things this year are Ice Creations’ fruit carvings, watermelon and cantaloupe on Feb. 1, and Dragonfly Balloons on Feb. 2.
There will be a variety of food trucks, including Larry’s Barbeque, the Chuck Wagon, Rico’s Concessions, Simply the Best Kettle Corn and Queen Bees Sweet Sips and Dips and S’Mores by the Fire.