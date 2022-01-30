PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center announced the winners of the 2022 of the Little Mr. and Miss Groun-
dhog at a special ceremony that was held on Saturday morning.
Marlene Lellock, executive director of the Weather Discovery Center, said the board and staff of the Weather Discovery Center thanked the many family and friends of the contestants who voted and contributed to their educational mission.
She said the funding will support the weather center’s educational programs and events.