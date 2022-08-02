PA Wilds held a banquet July 28 during which it distributed its 2022 Champion Awards to a number of individuals, organizations and businesses — some of them local.
Groundhog Day took home the prize for Event of the Year, while Dale Luthringer, of Cook Forest State Park, received the award for Conservation Stewardship.
Dan McGinley, A.J. Dereume and Jory Serrian of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle were on hand to receive the Event of the Year award — along with the Seer of Seers himself, Punxsutawney Phil. The award was presented by Kate Brock, PA Wilds Center board chair and executive director of the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties.
“When it comes to rural tourism marketing, it’s hard to think of an event more wildly successful than Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day, an event that can draw in up to 30,000 visitors each February 2nd,” PA Wilds wrote in a news release.
Luthringer works as an environmental education specialist at Cook Forest. Among his qualifications, PA Wilds cited his creation and leadership of teacher workshops and environmental education programs attending by approximately 18,000 people per year, as well as the organization of educational and volunteer events including the Woodsy Owl Workday, the Cook Forest Big Tree Extravaganza and the French and Indian War Encampment. He received his award from Matt Marusiak, PA Wilds Center board member and land protection manager for Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.