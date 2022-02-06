PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle president Jeff Lundy said that this year’s Groundhog Day had the largest mid-week crowd of all time.
“I was shocked when I got up here. I didn’t get up here real early, but when I did I was shocked,” Lundy said, estimating the crowd at around 10,000.
Lundy said that the show put on by the “Punxsy Boys” — Dan McGinley and Dave Gigliotti — with assistance from the Philettes dancers and Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi up on the stage at the Knob helped keep everyone entertained.