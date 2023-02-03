GOBBLER’S KNOB — If you watch WTAJ, Altoona’s newscast, undoubtedly you know who chief meteorologist Joe Murgo is, as he’s been there for a long time.
Unknown to many viewers Murgo is retiring from WTAJ, as he plans on going into a different business.
“2002 was my first Groundhog Day, and I’ve been here every year as this is my 22nd year in a row,” Murgo said, adding that he was even here for the COVID-19 year, when most of the events were canceled.
He is leaving WTAJ to join a company called Resilience, which was developed from a brain trust from Cambridge University.
“They deal more with not day to day weather but with weather risk, climate risk and climate regulations across the globe,” Murgo said. “We are going to work with a lot of huge companies that are located across the globe and they need to understand the climate as we set them up with weather models.”