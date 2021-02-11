Are you looking for something to do close to home this weekend, with the forecast calling for more snowfall and chilly temperatures?
If so, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada may have just the thing to warm your weekend, at least in the figurative sense — the 24th annual Great Backyard Bird Count.
Beginning Friday and running through Monday, the count is on, with any and all birdwatchers, from longtime enthusiasts to newcomers, invited to take part.
Read the complete story in The Spirit Friday.