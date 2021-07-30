BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners recently approved a hotel tax marketing grant application by the Jefferson County Historical Society.
The $706.33 grant will be used for the third annual Family Bicycle Ride on Sunday, Sept. 19.
“The funds will be used for marketing the event to potential riders outside of the local area,” according to a news release. “This family friendly event will take place on the Redbank Valley Trail, with a bike ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek.”
Officials said the number of participants grew from 50 riders the first year to 98 cyclists in the second.