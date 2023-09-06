PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you were born in western Pennsylvania, there’s one activity that you likely were introduced to at an early age: hunting, primarily deer hunting.
If you’re a fan of the many hunting shows, one name that you may recognize right away is Steve Lecorchick, a member of the Pennsylvania Turkey Hunter Hall of Fame and a resident of Cherry Tree.
Lecorchick is a professional turkey, deer and elk hunting champion.
He has been a professional hunting guide for over 30 years with TV and radio show.
He was the co-host of the “Hunting with Penn Woods” TV show, and he is a life member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Lecorchick is coming to the Punxsutawney area on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Grange Church of God, 97 N. Enterline Road, at 5:30 p.m.