Steve Lecorchick

Steve Lecorchick is pictured with a trophy buck that was shot in Pennsylvania.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you were born in western Pennsylvania, there’s one activity that you likely were introduced to at an early age: hunting, primarily deer hunting. 

If you’re a fan of the many hunting shows, one name that you may recognize right away is Steve Lecorchick, a member of the Pennsylvania Turkey Hunter Hall of Fame and a resident of Cherry Tree. 

Tags

Recommended for you