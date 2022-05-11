BIG RUN — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held a campaign rally at the Big Run Event Center on Wednesday.
Mastriano said he and his team have been traveling on a bus tour, including in traditionally Democratic areas. Mastriano said the nation and the state can be transformed if like-minded people stand together, mentioning Ben Franklin’s quote about “hanging together or hanging separately.” He said he first ran for state senate after retiring as a colonel in the United States Army and earning several Ph.Ds, and said he never wanted to be in politics, but felt a call to serve his country in that capacity. He said that is why he believes the “political ruling class” doesn’t understand his campaign.