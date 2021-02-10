Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday ordered the flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Clearfield and Jefferson counties to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Trooper Monty Mitchell of the DuBois station.
Mitchell, 45, died Monday night after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.
“The sudden passing of Trooper Mitchell is felt by not only his loved ones, but also his fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the community he served,” Wolf. “Frances and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Trooper Mitchell’s family and join all Pennsylvanians in mourning his loss.“
