PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lisa Gourley has announced that she will be running as a write-in candidate in this year’s Punxsutawney Area School Board election.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Sunny skies this morning will give way to thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 10:32 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lisa Gourley has announced that she will be running as a write-in candidate in this year’s Punxsutawney Area School Board election.
The following statement was submitted to The Spirit:
“I am announcing my write-in candidacy for the Punxsutawney Area School Board. As a lifetime resident of Punxsutawney, a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School, a mother and now grandmother with children in our school system, I have experienced the best our district has to offer. I believe we must work together to continue moving our school district forward to ensure that our students have the necessary education and tools to succeed in the larger world that we live in today.
“As a registered nurse, I have had the opportunity to work with many people in multiple states and in multiple facilities. Through this experience, I have worked with those from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds. In order to be successful, I have had to listen, acknowledge and honor viewpoints that at times were at odds with mine. Doing so provided us all with a way to be successful developing a true team approach to solutions.
“I would bring this same approach to our school board. I feel it is imperative that we work with not only each other on the board but also our students, parents, educators and librarians to provide the best educational opportunities that we can. Our students’ world is much bigger than the boundaries of Punxsutawney. The world they will inhabit is a global world, and one of our main focuses should be preparing them to live and be successful in that world.
“In educating our students, we teach them how to think critically. Using research, questioning and developing this skill, we ask our students to develop their opinions and then support their positions utilizing facts. I believe that this same approach is important to utilize as a member of the school board. Using critical thinking will allow me to research issues in front of the board and make the best decisions based on facts, which will improve the education of the students in our district.
“There are many issues that are currently surrounding education, and I would be honored to be a part of helping to navigate these issues and ensure our students receive the best education possible.”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.