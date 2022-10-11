PUNXSUTAWNEY — Wednesday’s Career Woman is Betsy Goss of Punxsutawney, as chosen by the Career Women’s Club.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 9:01 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Wednesday’s Career Woman is Betsy Goss of Punxsutawney, as chosen by the Career Women’s Club.
Goss is a preschool teacher at Rainbow Express Nursery School at the Alliance Church in Punxsutawney.
She is also heavily involved at Camp Friendship in Reynoldsville.
