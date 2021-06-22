HARRISBURG — A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite the Democratic governor’s veto threat.
The lengthy and complex bill, crafted after 10 committee hearings on the subject earlier this year, was sent to the state Senate on a vote of 110-91.
Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware, dismissed its proposed security provisions by raising the specter of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by those who supported former President Donald Trump’s baseless efforts to reverse his re-election defeat.
“What a farce,” Davidson said. “We are advancing election security measures, so we say, by ignoring the facts and embracing actual fantasies.”
Voters must have confidence that the system is fair, said Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland.
“We know that democracy dies in darkness,” Rothman said. “Democracy will die without trust in the process.”
The bill would establish a new county-issued voter ID that Rep. Tim Bonner, R-Mercer, said was not a burden or a way to suppress votes.
“These restrictions are so minimal that if anyone appears at the polling place on election day, they do not need to have any identification on them,” Bonner said. “They can simply sign a piece of paper saying they are who they say they are.”
Gov. Tom Wolf, in a tweet, repeated his vow to reject the proposal, saying lawmakers behind it asked Congress to throw out the state’s November votes “and whose lies directly contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection.”