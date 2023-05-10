PUNXSUTAWNEY — This weekend, you’ll have the chance to hit the links, this time to benefit SPLASH (Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole).
Samantha Fairman, SPLASH committee, said that Reggie Weaver and Max Fairman of Success Financial Solutions were looking for an event to sponsor.
“I said hello, I’m on the SPLASH committee, and they are always looking for fundraisers, and this one is a little bit different; every hole is a Par 3,” Samantha said., adding that your golf team can sign up this Saturday at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
The Par 3 Shootout is Saturday; registration starts at 11:30 a.m.
There is a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
The event is for teams of four, with a $100 entry fee per person that includes drinks, swag bag and dinner.