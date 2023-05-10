SPLASH golf tournament

It’s the first golf tournament of the season by Success Financial Solutions to benefit SPLASH (front, from left) Patricia Davis, retirement specialist; Samantha Fairman, SPLASH volunteer; Alex Dobson, retirement specialist; Mike Gigliotti, producer; (back) Max Fairman and Reggie Weaver, district sales managers; and Dan Pisarchick, head professional at Punxsutawney Country Club. 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — This weekend, you’ll have the chance to hit the links, this time to benefit SPLASH (Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole).

Samantha Fairman, SPLASH committee, said that Reggie Weaver and Max Fairman of Success Financial Solutions were looking for an event to sponsor.

