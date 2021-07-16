PUNXSUTAWNEY — As summer continues to roll along, so does another trip to the links as SS.C.D. Elementary School’s second annual “Fun”raising Scramble will be held in August.
Heather Kunselman, SS.C.D. School principal, said that the scramble is going to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Punxsutawney Country Club.
Kunselman said there will be a social hour with drinks and snacks provided. There will also be 18
holes of golf, cart rental, grab and go, buffet-style dinner, prizes, drawings, a beer cart, small games of chance, a 50/50, mulligans and more for a $125 donation per adult player.