PUNXSUTAWNEY —An annual golf tournament fundraiser is scheduled for this week.
The Community Classic Golf Outing, benefiting Make-A-Wish, the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center and the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Thursday, June 16, at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
The Community Classic has long been a popular golf outing because sponsors and players are helping four community organizations by participating in one tournament.
The format for the event is a four-person scramble. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. until tee-off at 1 p.m.
Prizes are awarded to the three highest-scoring teams.
Other opportunities to win prizes and cash take place throughout the day.
Organizers are still accepting teams and sponsors, including hole sponsors.
Contact either the Chamber of Commerce at 814-938-1000 or the Weather Discovery Center at 814-938-1000 for more information.