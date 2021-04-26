PUNXSUTAWNEY — As we look forward to warmer temperatures, it’s time to hit the links and play a little golf for several nonprofit organizations.
The annual Community Classic, benefiting Make-A-Wish, the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, the Weather Discovery Center and the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Thursday, June 17, at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
“Because of the pandemic last year, the tournament was pushed to July for the first time since its inception in 2004,” Marlene Lellock, director of the Weather Discovery Center said, adding that tournament organizers are seeking one or more title sponsors.