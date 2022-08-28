Golf fundraiser for WPAL DuBois to honor veterans on 9/11 weekend

DUBOIS — WPAL DuBois will honor those who put their lives on the frontline during its glow golf fundraiser with several tributes during the Sept. 11 weekend.
WPAL executive director Aaron Beatty said they moved the date of their annual fundraiser event to the 9/11 weekend so they could honor first responders on the anniversary of the tragedy.
“We are really excited to alter our usual glow golf tournament. What we did was move the date back to the 9/11 weekend and we wanted to continue to celebrate our first responders locally, as well as everyone who gave so much that fateful day. Our golf tournament will now take place on Sept. 10 and will include an honor guard tribute and a national anthem singer. We will also be doing several on-course activities to honor each branch of the first responders. Everybody has their own way to create something special, as well as help us raise some additional funds for the organization. We thought the opening of the day would be a great opportunity for us, the WPAL, to show our appreciation that day,” Beatty said.