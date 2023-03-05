Golden Gloves held in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE — Hearts were burning, eyes of the tiger were hungry, and fighters went the distance on Saturday as Golden Gloves came to the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville on Saturday.
Fighters from two local gyms strapped on the gloves to go to work, three of them from Punxsy: Jacob Adams, Brylan Kunselman and Tyler Burkett from WPAL Helman’s Gym in Punxsy. Elijah Bray from Turnabout Boxing in DuBois also stepped into the ring on Saturday.
Of the three fighters from WPAL Helman’s gym, only Kunselman came out on top. Boxing Coach Joe Helman spoke on his fighters’ efforts.
“I think the fights went well. I would have liked to have three wins, but I will settle for the one. They are all very green and they are all just getting started. We are going to win and we are going to lose. You gotta do what you gotta do,” Helman said.
Of Kunselman’s win, he said Kunselman was hungry for it.
“You couldn’t hold him back. He wanted to win so bad, he didn’t care what it took,” Helman said.