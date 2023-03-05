Golden Gloves held in Reynoldsville

Pictured here is Brylan Kunselman, who won his bout on Saturday

 Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit

REYNOLDSVILLE — Hearts were burning, eyes of the tiger were hungry, and fighters went the distance on Saturday as Golden Gloves came to the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville on Saturday.

Fighters from two local gyms strapped on the gloves to go to work, three of them from Punxsy: Jacob Adams, Brylan Kunselman and Tyler Burkett from WPAL Helman’s Gym in Punxsy. Elijah Bray from Turnabout Boxing in DuBois also stepped into the ring on Saturday.

