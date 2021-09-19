“God gave us a good day: 41st Run or Walk for Someone Special held in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE — It was a beautiful day for a run on Sunday, and what better reason to run than to run (or walk) for someone special? That was the idea the ARC of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties had in mind as it held the 41st Run or Walk for Someone Special in downtown Sykesville. This was a different year for the event, being held in September with near 80 degree weather, as opposed to in April with chillier temperatures. ARC Executive Director Carla Ferko noted the beautiful weather and excellent turnout.
“We had beautiful weather today. We had great volunteers. We had a wonderful turnout. We are very excited to continue in this tradition that helps Camp Friendship.”
The event was kicked off by Monsignor Charles Kaza of St. Tobias Church in Brockway, who prayed a blessing over the run. He then presented the Gary Stormer volunteer award to Alice Orsich, who happens to be his sister. The Gary Stormer volunteer award is given to honor an exceptional individual. Kaza said Stormer was an active part of the Tri-County community for nearly 40 years until he passed away ten years ago.