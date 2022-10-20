Gobbler's Knob

PUNXSUTAWNEY — In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a bit of a chill in the air, which brings us to one of the ways you can warm up: the annual Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival coming up on Saturday.

Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the festival is a very popular event. 

