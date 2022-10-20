PUNXSUTAWNEY — In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a bit of a chill in the air, which brings us to one of the ways you can warm up: the annual Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival coming up on Saturday.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the festival is a very popular event.
“We have nine wineries this year, and we’ll have beer also for tasting if you don’t like wine,” Laska said.
She added that they’re going to have two bands, the Rum Dums and Aquatic Bad Guys. All events will take place under the pavilion.
Laska said the food will be inside, and they are only having one session, 4 to 9 p.m.