CLEARFIELD — In the second day of the District 9 Singles Tennis tournament on Tuesday at the Clearfield Area High School, Punxsutawney Chucks tennis senior Ben Gigliotti started in the quarterfinals, and by the end, he was the District 9 AA Singles Champion.
After playing two matches yesterday in St. Marys, Gigliotti opened the semi-final match against Elk County Catholic’s Anthony Messineo, whom he had not faced in the regular season.
In two sets, Gigliotti beat Messineo 2-0 (6-4, 6-1) to advance to the championship round. “The first set was a close match, but Ben prevailed,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “In the second set, his endurance and perseverance paid off, and he quickly had a solid lead and eventually won.”
In the championship match, he faced DuBois Central Catholic’s Neel Gupta, who had previously bested St. Marys’ Ryan Holjencin in the other semi-final contest 2-0 (7-5, 6-3).
To earn his medal, Gigliotti put in the effort to win 2-0 (6-4, 6-2). “Neel also had a long semi-final match, and they both played similar styles and had some extremely long rallies,” said Emhoff. “But again, Ben’s endurance and perseverance paid off, and by the end of the second set, both were exhausted.”