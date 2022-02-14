PUNXSUTAWNEY — Elizabeth Gianvito, a senior enrolled in the academic curriculum at the Punxsutawney Area High School, is the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club February 2022 girl of the month.
She is the daughter of Marcy and Nick Gianvito of Punxsutawney.
Gianvito has participated in cross-country since ninth grade. She qualified for the cross-country state championship as a freshman. She served as team captain in 10th, 11th and 12th grades. She has also participated in indoor track, where she served as president in 11th grade, and outdoor track during her entire high school career. She also qualified for the outdoor track state championship in 11th grade.