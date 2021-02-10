Treat that someone special in your life to a floral valentine. You will have them smiling within seconds and feeling happier throughout the week ahead.
Ensure your gift of cut flowers will look its best and provide many days of enjoyment with proper selection and care. You will also enjoy a bit of floral relief when taking time to select the freshest flowers possible.
A whiff of the water will let you know if the flowers are fresh and have been properly tended. Look for upright and perky flowers with lots of firm buds that are just starting to open. Your valentine on Sunday will enjoy watching the buds burst into fully open flowers.
