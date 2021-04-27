Tonya S. Geist, Jefferson County prothonotary and clerk of courts, will run for reelection on the Republican ticket this year.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience as prothonotary and clerk of courts and look forward to continuing to be conscientious and diligent in the performance of the duties and responsibilities that this office demands,” she said in a release. “I ask for the continued support of the voters of Jefferson County on May 18.”
Geist said her office is self-sustaining, covering all of its operating expenses through fees, fines and services rendered. It processes most local court cases, including criminal, civil, juvenile, mental health and children and youth, in addition to acting as a resource center for naturalization and processing passports.