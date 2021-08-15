Garden Club Fall into Flowers

Members of the Punxsutawney Garden Club are busy preparing for their Fall into Flowers event at Camp Little Leo on Saturday, Sept. 11: (front, from left) Debbie Elder, treasurer; Gloria Kerr, president; (back) Sharon Murray; Zana Fye; Dena Taylor, vice president; Barb Certo; and Kay Ritchie.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Summer is starting to wind down, and it won’t be long before there’s a chill in the air replacing the hot and humid conditions over the last few weeks — but that doesn’t mean an end to flower gardens, and the Punxsutawney Garden Club intends to prove it.

Gloria Kerr, president, said the club will hold a Fall into Flowers event at the Punxsutawney Lions Club’s Camp Little Leo at 199 Rock Run Road, Punxsutawney.

Kerr said the event is planned for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, a date that enabled the club to secure Pittsburgh radio, TV and newspaper personality Doug Oster as the featured speaker.

