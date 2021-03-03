YOUNG TWP. — An early discovery by the owner of a garage late Wednesday morning enabled area firefighters to quickly knock down the blaze in Young Township and keep damage to a minimum.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded to a garage fire at 137 Cemetery Road in Sportsburg at 11:45 a.m., when owner/excavator Wayne LaBelle was working at his building and noticed smoke and then flames coming from the roof of his garage, located down the road from his business.
“I looked up and saw smoke coming from the garage roof and then flames and I raced back home and we kept it under control until firefighters arrived on scene, holding the damage to a minimum,” LaBelle said.
No injuries were reported.