The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be hosting free webinars to provide new and existing hunters of all ages the information needed to be successful this fall.
The courses cover topics such as finding places to hunt, selecting a firearm, an overview of regulations, biology of game species, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing wild game for the table.
The series kicks off this month with a “Squirrel Hunting 101” webinar at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Additional live webinars will be on Sept. 9 and Sept. 21, also beginning at 7 p.m.
The series continues into October with a “Pheasant Hunting 101” webinar at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and again Oct. 26.