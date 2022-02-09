The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery wants to help you “spring” into the season and connect with wildlife in your backyard.
Bluebird nesting boxes built by staff at Howard Nursery are available for sale at the nursery office, as well as the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters, region offices and the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Nesting-box kits also are available.
Nursery staff build bluebird and other nesting boxes during the winter for annual sales to the public. A single box sells for $14.84, including sales tax. When purchasing two or more boxes, the cost is $12.72 each, including sales tax.
Customers can select pre-built boxes or choose kits that can be assembled as a wood-working project. The kits provide an opportunity for Scout troops, summer camps and conservation groups to get involved with helping wildlife. Special pricing is available for organized educational activities. Call the Howard Nursery or region offices for details.