There is no better cure for cabin fever than spending time in the woods hunting spring gobblers.
But if you are new to spring gobbler hunting, or have yet to give it a try, starting out can feel overwhelming.
The Game Commission is holding three online seminars to provide all the information needed to get started.
The first seminar will take place on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. Advance registration is required. To register or see the complete schedule of upcoming seminars, visit the Learn to Hunt page at the Game Commission’s website at http://bit.ly/pgclearntohunt.