Timing alone would make it special. Pennsylvania’s upcoming spring gobbler season — the state’s only big-game hunt outside of fall and winter — takes place when the world seems new, freshly green and alive.
This year’s season begins on Saturday, April 23, with a one-day hunt for junior and youth mentored hunters, then runs from Saturday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 31, for everyone else.
But it has a lot more going for it than just that.
Gobbler hunting is huge on excitement, too. There are few things as thrilling as calling in a wary turkey. No wonder more than 150,000 hunters take to forests and fields each spring to chase these birds.
Plenty of opportunity awaits them, as usual. In fact, Game Commission turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena said the statewide flock — always among the largest anywhere in the East — is likely bigger right now than at any time in the last few years.