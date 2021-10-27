Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season kicks off Saturday, Oct. 30, in 19 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), and there’s reason for hunters to be excited.
Turkey reproduction was well above average this past summer, translating to above average fall flock sizes.
Hunters should take note that the 2021 fall turkey season is shorter in 14 WMUs. There is no fall season in WMUs 5A, 5C or 5D. Shotguns, archery tackle or muzzleloading firearms are the only lawful implements that may be used. Centerfire and rimfire rifles are no longer permitted for fall turkey hunting.
Where fall turkey seasons are held, season lengths vary by WMU. Hunters are advised the three-day Thanksgiving season will be held only in four WMUs this year, WMUs 2B, 2C, 2D and 2E, and, like last year, the season will run the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Fall turkey season lengths are as follows: WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E — Oct. 30-Nov. 6; WMU 2B (shotgun and bow and arrow only) — Oct. 30-Nov. 19 and Nov. 24-26; WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E — Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and Nov. 24-26; WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C — Oct. 30-Nov. 13; and WMU 5B — Nov. 2-4.