The Game Commission recently expanded regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. These changes will impact hunters going out of state this fall or hunting within Disease Management Area 2.
There are two changes.
First, hunters are prohibited from importing high-risk parts or materials from cervids harvested, taken or killed in any state or country outside Pennsylvania. In years past, the prohibition applied only to those parts from animals taken in states and provinces known to have CWD.
Second, hunters are prohibited from moving high-risk parts outside of the Established Area (EA), which is a subsection of DMA 2. That includes even into the surrounding DMA.