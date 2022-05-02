I
n an effort to protect wildlife habitat, the Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to spray more than 62,000 acres of state game lands this spring.
Spraying will occur on 27 different state game lands — 62,934 acres in all — and will begin as soon as leaf-out occurs and spongy moth egg masses hatch, likely in late April and May.
“Those participating in spring gobbler seasons or otherwise enjoying state game lands may encounter aircraft spraying forested areas for spongy moths,” said Paul Weiss, Game Commission chief forester. “We recognize some hunters might be temporarily affected by these activities, but disturbances are brief and only temporary, and by protecting these valuable habitats against a destructive, invasive pest, the forests will provide hunters the opportunity to chase gobblers there for generations to come.”